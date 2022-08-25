Dogecoin Price Hits $0.0683 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion and $474.44 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024053 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00262491 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000989 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 96.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

