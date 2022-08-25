DogeFather (FATHER) Trading 9.4% Lower This Week

DogeFather (FATHER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, DogeFather has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. DogeFather has a market cap of $96,596.82 and $16,640.00 worth of DogeFather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeFather coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002148 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00768851 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DogeFather Coin Profile
DogeFather’s total supply is 486,700,911,984,299 coins. DogeFather’s official Twitter account is @dogefatherBSC_.
DogeFather Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for DogeFather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeFather and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.