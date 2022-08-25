Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.95. The stock had a trading volume of 61,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.73.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.