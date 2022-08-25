DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar Sells 62,051 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at $50,187,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
DoorDash Stock Performance
DoorDash stock opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.29. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $257.25.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
