DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar Sells 62,051 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at $50,187,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.29. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

