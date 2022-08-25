Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 282 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,601,000 after acquiring an additional 46,664 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $315.01 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.10 and its 200 day moving average is $319.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

