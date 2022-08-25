Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 3,205 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 619,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,920,000 after buying an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,768,000 after buying an additional 91,189 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.95 and its 200 day moving average is $124.00. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.29 and a one year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.