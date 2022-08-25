Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 73 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Linde by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 992,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $293.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

