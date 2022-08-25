Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $604,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDEV. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 283,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,143,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 187,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IDEV opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.44.

