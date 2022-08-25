Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX stock opened at $258.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.37.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $5,151,931. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.