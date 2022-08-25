Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $133.23 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.