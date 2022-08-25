Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 261 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 3.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Novartis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

NVS opened at $83.61 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

