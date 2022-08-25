Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHM. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

