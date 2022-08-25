DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN – Get Rating) rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 6,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 13,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

DriveWealth Power Saver ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66.

