DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN – Get Rating) rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 6,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 13,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.
DriveWealth Power Saver ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66.
