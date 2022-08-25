Dusk Network Achieves Market Cap of $56.50 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a market cap of $56.50 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,608.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003782 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00129520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077292 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,078,542 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dusk Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.