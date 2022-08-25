Dynatrace (DT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $50.00.

8/4/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Dynatrace is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Dynatrace had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.96. 45,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 278.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $193,816.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,726 shares of company stock worth $624,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 793.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

