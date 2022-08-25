Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,059 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Earthstone Energy worth $20,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESTE. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 71.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s revenue was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESTE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat bought 20,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Earthstone Energy news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat purchased 20,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

