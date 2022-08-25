eBoost (EBST) Market Cap Achieves $362,803.79

eBoost (EBST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, eBoost has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $362,803.79 and approximately $7.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

