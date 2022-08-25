Edge Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week (EDGE)

Edge (EDGE) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Edge has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Edge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000381 BTC on exchanges. Edge has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $15,361.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,479.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003770 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00129452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032759 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00078358 BTC.

About Edge

Edge (CRYPTO:EDGE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi.

Buying and Selling Edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge is a blockchain-based cloud platform focused on the provision of webservices. The platform will allow the users to build, scale and grow their digital products. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

