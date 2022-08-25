Edgeware (EDG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $140,743.00

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $9.10 million and $140,743.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,554.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003763 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00129639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00078006 BTC.

About Edgeware

EDG is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

