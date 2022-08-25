Edison International Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Edison International has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Edison International has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Edison International to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Edison International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EIX traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.09. 1,155,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,171. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.19.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 112.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 879,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,639,000 after acquiring an additional 464,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $32,062,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 23.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,076,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,537,000 after acquiring an additional 391,626 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

