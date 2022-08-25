Einsteinium Market Cap Hits $2.16 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $2.16 million and $1,396.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00023871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00264768 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000997 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 97.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,795,885 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

