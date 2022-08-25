Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.06-$1.13 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 303,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,015. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

