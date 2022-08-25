Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.31)-(0.25) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.30). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.080-1.086 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Elastic also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.11)-(0.09) EPS.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $84.98. 1,671,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,723. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESTC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184 over the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.