Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.31)-(0.25) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.30). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.080-1.086 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Elastic also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.11)-(0.09) EPS.
Elastic Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $84.98. 1,671,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,723. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184 over the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elastic (ESTC)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.