Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.06

Electricité de France S.A. (EPA:EDF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.06 ($9.24) and traded as high as €11.94 ($12.18). Electricité de France shares last traded at €11.94 ($12.18), with a volume of 2,431,929 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($16.33) price target on Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Electricité de France Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.08.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

