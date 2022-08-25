Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

Electromed Stock Up 2.8 %

Electromed stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.14. 42,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,866. The firm has a market cap of $86.52 million, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Institutional Trading of Electromed

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Electromed by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Electromed by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Electromed by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Electromed by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Electromed in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electromed Company Profile

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Electromed in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Featured Stories

