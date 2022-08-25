Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,592,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515,836 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.26% of Element Solutions worth $122,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Element Solutions stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.