Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the July 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Elementis Price Performance

Elementis stock remained flat at $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. Elementis has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

Get Elementis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elementis from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 144 ($1.74) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.