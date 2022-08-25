Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the July 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Collective Iv L.P. Data purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $116,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,202,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,272,525.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth $3,036,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,900,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth $2,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Embark Technology from $220.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ EMBK traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,423. Embark Technology has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $209.80. The company has a current ratio of 16.63, a quick ratio of 16.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.95.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

