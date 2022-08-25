Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) PT Lowered to CHF 928 at Credit Suisse Group

Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 1,040 to CHF 928 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Emmi Stock Performance
Shares of EMLZF remained flat at $978.58 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $917.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,018.05. Emmi has a 52-week low of $866.55 and a 52-week high of $1,200.00.
About Emmi
