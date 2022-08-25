Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW) Short Interest Up 1,950.0% in August

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 1,950.0% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Energem

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENCPW. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in shares of Energem by 517.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 339,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 284,273 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energem during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energem during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Energem during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Energem during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get Energem alerts:

Energem Stock Performance

Shares of ENCPW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.08. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08. Energem has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

Energem Company Profile

Energem Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.