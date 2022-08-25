Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Energizer Stock Up 1.9 %

Energizer stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.51. 24,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,845. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.98. Energizer has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.47 million. Energizer had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Energizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Insider Transactions at Energizer

In related news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $160,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Energizer by 15.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 85.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Energizer by 19.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Energizer by 29.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Articles

