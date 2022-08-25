Enigma (ENG) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $174,141.63 and $113,872.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00226134 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001529 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.42 or 0.00453528 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

