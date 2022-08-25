EpiK Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $394,924.00 (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $394,924.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00767585 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016070 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EpiK Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EpiK Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

