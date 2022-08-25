EpiK Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $394,924.00 (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $394,924.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002149 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00767585 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016070 BTC.
EpiK Protocol Coin Profile
EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.
