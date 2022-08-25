Equitable Trust Co. Buys 55,362 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1,350.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,362 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.6% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $376.91. 13,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,680. The company has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

