Equitable Trust Co. Has $31.43 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 51,938 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 2.0% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $31,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE MDT traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,435. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.92.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

