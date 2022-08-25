Equitable Trust Co. Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 627.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862,299 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,800,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,198,000 after acquiring an additional 369,791 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,571,000 after acquiring an additional 365,146 shares during the period.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.88. 33,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $248.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.89.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

