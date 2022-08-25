Equitable Trust Co. Has $7.65 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

Home Depot stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $308.96. 31,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,679. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.76 and a 200 day moving average of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $317.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

