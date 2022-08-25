Equitable Trust Co. Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 255,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 213,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 39,943 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.47. 62,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,141,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $278.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.72. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

