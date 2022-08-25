Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,963 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.3% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 4,232.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,652,000 after buying an additional 248,718 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Express by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,765 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Express by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,617 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.31.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

