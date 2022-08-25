Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,150 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.0 %

GS traded up $3.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $345.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 76,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,479,838.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,720,419.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 76,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,479,838.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,720,419.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 953,320 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,634. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

