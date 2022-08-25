Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,969 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Gartner by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 25.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at $18,799,114.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,219 shares of company stock worth $6,865,796. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Shares of IT stock traded up $4.69 on Thursday, reaching $305.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,519. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.72. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

