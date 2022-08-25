Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,081 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,041 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.66 on Thursday, reaching $401.99. 68,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,172. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $188.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $397.84 and a 200 day moving average of $420.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

