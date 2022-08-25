Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Macy’s, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Macy’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink anticipates that the company will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Macy’s Price Performance

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

M opened at $18.55 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after buying an additional 87,206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Macy’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

