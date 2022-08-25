Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.81. 2,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 296,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Erasca Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Erasca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Erasca by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Erasca during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Erasca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Erasca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

