ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

ESAB Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ESAB stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.35. 5,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,346. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. ESAB has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $58.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ESAB

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,071,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $881,000.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

