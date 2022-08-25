Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Selig Zises Sells 1,540 Shares

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) Director Selig Zises sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $60,183.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,635.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Esquire Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Esquire Financial stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $39.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,268. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $315.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

