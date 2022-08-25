Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $318.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $342.00 to $318.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.81% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $265.43 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,869 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,263,000 after purchasing an additional 667,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

Get Rating

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

