Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, a growth of 239.6% from the July 31st total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 850,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 21.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

Euro Tech stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.72. 39,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,776. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Euro Tech Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Euro Tech in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Further Reading

