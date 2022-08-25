Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.20 million-$432.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.46 million. Everbridge also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.16-$0.17 EPS.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Everbridge stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,844. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Everbridge has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Everbridge will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

EVBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Everbridge by 12.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Everbridge by 477.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 67,637 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the second quarter worth $1,107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Everbridge by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the second quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.