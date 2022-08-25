Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Raised to $55.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Evolent Health stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -115.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $628,783.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,702.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,269 shares of company stock worth $1,378,410 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 194,279 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 423,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,398,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

